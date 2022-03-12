Friday Sports: Heuvelton Boys’ Basketball makes State Play

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - For the first time since 2004, the Heuvelton Boys’ Basketball Team is playing in the States.

Coach Josh McAllister’s team advanced to the Class D playoffs with a 40 to 36 win over Chateaugay in the Section 10 Class D title game, improving to 20 and 2 on the season. McAllister says it’s an opportunity his players have work hard for.

This team is a close knit group both on and off the basketball court. Almost a band of brothers, spending a great deal of time together.

The players feel that bond has been a main reason for the team’s success.

The bulldogs are currently ranked 7th in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association poll and will meet 4th ranked Cincinnatus with a trip to the State Final 4 in Glens Falls on the line. The bulldogs feel they have the right recipe to hand Cincinnatus only their second loss of the season and move one step closer to their ultimate goal of a state title.

Heuvelton versus Cincinnatus’ tip off set for high noon at Liverpool High School.

In the Mens’ ECAC Hockey quarterfinals from Cheel Arena, 2nd seed Clarkson hosted 7th seed Union.

Clarkson jumps on top in the 1st on Noah Beck’s tally: 1-0 Golden Knights after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, the game was tied at 1, Mathieu Gosselin dents the back of the net: 2-1 Clarkson.

This game goes to overtime. In overtime, Ayrton Martino scores the game winner as Clarkson beats Union 3-2 in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead.

In Hamden, Connecticut, top seed Quinnipiac hosted 8th seed St. Lawrence.

Jordan Steinmetz would have the lone Saints goal, but Griffin Mendel scored twice for Quinnipiac as the Bobcats beat St. Lawrence 4-1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.