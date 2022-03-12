Ilene (Arnold) “Squeaky” O’Connor, 81, Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ilene (Arnold) “Squeaky” O’Connor,81, formerly of 600 S. Washington St., passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home with her loving family at her side in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She was born in Natural Bridge at home, on August 22, 1940, the daughter of the late William F. & Mildred (Hungerford) Arnold. She attended Carthage Augustinian Academy.

She had a daughter, Sherry with Mr. Cecil William Paul Martin, he died on December 2, 1985. She later married James L. “Bucky” O’ Connor, Jr., on June 9, 2014, at St. James Church with the late Rev. George F. Maroun, officiating.

Squeaky drove a Taxicab for Marion Forney and did various housekeeping jobs. Her husband “Bucky” was a self-employed barber, and the owner of West Side Barber Shop in West Carthage, NY. Bucky died on June 30, 2016.

Ilene was a member of the VIP Club and The St. James Catholic Church in Carthage, NY, the Dionne-Rumble VFW Post #7227, Carthage, the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789, and the Carthage Area Hospital Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her daughter, Sherry, and her husband Kelly Sells, Texas; her grandchildren, Clayton Sells, Kelly (Kj) and her husband Mario Barrera, William Gutzman, and Calvin Gutzman; and one great-grandchild, “Stitch,” Riley Raul Barrera. She is also survived by her sisters, Alice (Gordan) Company, Denmark, and Rose (Jim) Neddo, Croghan.

There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will be held in the spring in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, New York.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.