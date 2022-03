BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - June A. Lavine, 90 of 34 Church Street, LBSH, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena and are incomplete at this time.

