LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - This weekend is your last chance to hit the ice in Lewis County.

Officials say rapidly changing temperatures in the coming week will close the Lewis County Skating Rink for the season.

Final opportunities to use the rink are Saturday, March 12th from 1 PM - 8 PM and Sunday, March 13th from 12 PM - 6 PM.

