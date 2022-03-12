Advertisement

New York politician speaks against Biden’s decision to deny Ukraine fighter jets

Republican Chris Jacobs, a candidate to represent much of Jefferson County in congress, says he is disappointed in the Biden administration for not getting the jets to Ukraine.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One New York State politician is speaking out against President Biden’s decision to deny Polish M-I-G 29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

In a visit to Watertown this week, Republican Chris Jacobs, a candidate to represent much of Jefferson County in congress, says he is disappointed in the Biden administration for not getting the jets to Ukraine.

However, Jacobs and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand agree that the U.S. should not implement a no-fly-zone on Ukraine; something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been asking for.

“If a NATO, European plane got into a conflict, or an American plane with a Russian plane, that could set something in motion that we may really, really regret,” said Jacobs.

“That could escalate the war with Ukraine into a world war. And that is something that we are going to work very hard to avoid,” said Gillibrand.

Senator Gillibrand says we’ve already witnessed thousands of people die, and a world war could result in millions of people losing their lives.

