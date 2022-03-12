As we spring forward, officials ask you check your smoke detectors

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The spring weather isn’t here quite yet, but the clocks are set to spring forward early Sunday morning.

With the clocks changing, fire officials are reminding people that this is a good opportunity to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The Town of Brownville Fire District Deputy Chief says the back side should have instructions and that everyone should have at least one per floor.

“You want to make sure they’re always in working order and they’re going to be ready, because again, that’s the first line of defense that you’ll have in an emergency in your household when you’re sleeping or when you’re not expecting it, so just making sure they’re working,” said Drew Heise.

Heise says any commercial stores, like Walmart, should have smoke detectors for sale.

