An unusual site at Thompson Park as people paraski

You’ve probably seen people parasailing in the summer, but paraskiing is a little more rare.
You've probably seen people parasailing in the summer, but paraskiing is a little more rare.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’ve probably seen people parasailing in the summer, but paraskiing is a little more rare.

There’s not too much snow on the ground, but a couple of people brought their skis to Thompson Park Sunday afternoon and took advantage of the wind.

We’re in the last few official days of winter, so it looks like people are having fun in the snow any way they can.

