Advertisement

Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Former President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, though he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said on Twitter. “Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

Obama encouraged more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S. There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 75.2% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated and 47.7% of the fully vaccinated have received a booster shot. The CDC relaxed its guidelines for indoor masking in late February, taking a more holistic approach that meant the vast majority of Americans live in areas without the recommendation for indoor masking in public.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2018 photo of Tina Barksdale
Former Massena cryptocurrency miners accused of fraud
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Heat, water back on at Riverview Towers
Hotis Motel
Hotis Motel landlord wants rent; tenants report water, trash, sewer problems
Man accused of sexually abusing child
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 9 inches of snow expected

Latest News

Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road...
Russian airstrike escalates offensive in western Ukraine
You’ve probably seen people parasailing in the summer, but paraskiing is a little more rare.
An unusual site at Thompson Park as people paraski
A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire