Carthage man arrested, allegedly steals gas from the pump

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man has been arrested for allegedly stealing gas.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested 48-year-old Robert Campany of Carthage on Saturday, charging him with three counts of petit larceny.

The arrest stems from three separate incidents where Campany allegedly pumped gasoline at the Slider’s Food Mart in Croghan and did not pay for it.

Campany was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of New Bremen Court.

