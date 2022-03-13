MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Charlene Frances Lavare, 55, of Massena, NY passed away Friday March 11, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her loving children. Following her wishes, her family will honor her life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.

Charlene was born September 17, 1966 in Potsdam NY to the late Agatha Theresa Caskinette and the late Charles William Lavare.

Charlene was a devout mother and grandmother. Charlene was an exceptional woman who always helped people when she was able, she enjoyed spending time with her children, and grandchildren and will be missed by many.

She is survived by her three other children Billy Goodreau (Macey) of Massena , Barbra Goodreau (Mike) of Ogdensburg, Bob Goodreau (Joni) of Massena, her chosen daughter Stacey Laraby of Massena, niece, Angela Lavare, and many grandchildren . She was predeceased by her eldest son “Lou Lou”, and her brother Gordon.

