Maynard “Sky” Weaver, 80, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Maynard “Sky” Weaver, 80, of 3 Aldrich Street passed away peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. Born on June 20, 1941, in Three Mile Bay, NY to the late Ralph & Amy (McNab) Weaver. Sky graduated from Lyme Central School in 1959 and then went on to attend Suny Canton ATI and Brockport State graduating with a Bachelor’s degree and receiving his teaching certification in 1966.

He married Mary Young on August 29, 1964, at the Theresa Presbyterian Church. After teaching at Harrisville Central School District from 1966-1970, the couple moved to Philadelphia, New York where he taught at Indian River Central School from 1970-1998. During that time, he was the Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, Boys JV Basketball Coach, the Varsity Girls Softball Coach, and he also Coached Modified Girls Basketball. Sky was instrumental in forming AYSO- youth summer soccer league.

Sky served as the Town of Philadelphia Councilman for 34 years, retiring in 2015. He was active in the Masonic Lodge #916, serving as treasurer. He was President of Bodman Memorial Library and the Philadelphia Kiwanis Club. A member of the Carthage Elks Lodge. He participated in Jefferson County Relay for Life for over 20 years.

Survivors include his wife, Carol who he married on April 26, 2003, Philadelphia; a daughter, Tamara (Bates) Weaver, Carthage; sons, Mark (Lori) Weaver, St. Petersburg, Fl; and Scott (Chrystal) Weaver, Alexandria Bay, NY; several Grandchildren, Brianna Bates & Rob Sligar, Kendra (Tyler) Clemons, Brittany, Skylar, and Paige Weaver, Morgan (Tyler) Moore, Mya, and Mavery Weaver. Along with many Great-Grandchildren, Brielle, Sadie, and Sydnie Sligar, Mariella Moore, Khato & Taj Weaver. Surviving siblings include Phyllis (Joseph) Swack, Lyle (Nancy) Weaver, and many special nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Mary, and a brother Russell and sister, Betty Hutcheon.

Sky enjoyed many outdoor activities including golf, hunting, fishing, and boating. He was an avid reader of mysteries and enjoyed visiting casinos. He was a faithful follower of the NY Yankees, collecting much memorabilia. He never missed a televised game and never missed any Syracuse Orange Basketball games.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. A Masonic Service will be held. Donations in his memory can be made to Jefferson County American Cancer Society or Bodman Memorial Library, Philadelphia, NY.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00am at the Philadelphia Fire Hall.

Burial with a private graveside service will be held in the spring in the Oakwood Cemetery in Theresa, New York. Condolences in his memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

