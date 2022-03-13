Advertisement

One year later, flags flown at half staff to honor fallen firefighter Peyton Morse

A year later, fire stations across the North Country remember and honor a fallen brother.
A year later, fire stations across the North Country remember and honor a fallen brother.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A year later, fire stations across the North Country remember and honor a fallen brother.

March 12th marks the one year anniversary of Peyton Morse’s passing.

The Emma Flower Taylor Station in Watertown was one of more than a dozen in the North Country to fly their flag at half staff Saturday.

The LaFargeville Fire Department, in Morse’s hometown, lowered its flag as well. The Watertown Fire Department displayed his gear inside, too. The department’s battalion chief says it’s important to remember fallen firefighters.

“We are a brotherhood, so what happens here in Watertown, you feel it. Other stations close by, you feel it. Across the state, across the nation; that’s the one thing about being a firefighter, it’s a brotherhood,” said Battalion Chief Andrew Denney.

Morse passed away at 21-years-old after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise at the New York State Fire Training academy in Montour Falls. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2018 photo of Tina Barksdale
Former Massena cryptocurrency miners accused of fraud
An explosion and fire left one resident without a home and displaced two others in Alexandria...
Explosion & fire rock Alex Bay apartments
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 9 inches of snow expected
Man accused of sexually abusing child
The fire at 7525 South State Street in Lowville took the lives of two women and injured a man...
Witness: Exford talked about setting fire to apartment house

Latest News

Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Heat, water back on at Riverview Towers
They were loud and passionate. Close to 100 people gathered in Canton on Saturday to rally for...
People took to the streets of Canton to rally for Ukraine
Republican Chris Jacobs, a candidate to represent much of Jefferson County in congress, says he...
New York politician speaks against Biden’s decision to deny Ukraine fighter jets
The spring weather isn’t here quite yet, but the clocks are set to spring forward early Sunday...
As we spring forward, officials ask you check your smoke detectors