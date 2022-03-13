One year later, flags flown at half staff to honor fallen firefighter Peyton Morse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A year later, fire stations across the North Country remember and honor a fallen brother.

March 12th marks the one year anniversary of Peyton Morse’s passing.

The Emma Flower Taylor Station in Watertown was one of more than a dozen in the North Country to fly their flag at half staff Saturday.

The LaFargeville Fire Department, in Morse’s hometown, lowered its flag as well. The Watertown Fire Department displayed his gear inside, too. The department’s battalion chief says it’s important to remember fallen firefighters.

“We are a brotherhood, so what happens here in Watertown, you feel it. Other stations close by, you feel it. Across the state, across the nation; that’s the one thing about being a firefighter, it’s a brotherhood,” said Battalion Chief Andrew Denney.

Morse passed away at 21-years-old after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise at the New York State Fire Training academy in Montour Falls. An investigation is ongoing.

