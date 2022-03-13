Advertisement

People took to the streets of Canton to rally for Ukraine

By Zach Grady
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - They were loud and passionate. Close to 100 people gathered in Canton on Saturday to rally for Ukraine.

We hear from one woman who says she still has family in Ukraine.

“I am Ukrainian, I grew up in Ukraine,” said Marina Smith.

Smith calls the North Country home now, but her heart and mind remains with Ukraine.

“I have friends and family there. Some of my friends are fighting on the front lines, others are in the basements in bomb shelters. Some living in occupied cities in ruins,” said Smith.

Smith is not alone. Nearly 100 others took to the streets of Canton to show their support to those affected by the actions in the Ukraine.

“Through fear and frustration and sadness we wanted to spread a little of light and support in a really dark time,” said Elaine Bellinger.

Young and old gathered at Canton Village Park adorn in blue and yellow.

“It’s so moving to feel the love and the pain that is resonating in other people, we are connected,” said Ola Aldous.

Flags, posters, and balloons carried high for those whose lives changed forever by the actions thousands of miles away.

“We want for people, for Ukrainians to have peace. They, Ukrainians did not ask for this war,” said Aldous.

A sentiment that those involved hope is heard here at home and travels across an ocean to a nation trying to remain strong.

“Love each other, accept one another. Unite and we stand by you,” said Aldous.

