Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ Basketball advances to first-ever State Final 4

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A trip to the Girls’ State Final 4 was on the line Saturday afternoon at JCC as the Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights squared off against Heuvelton in the regional final.

Off the opening tip, Raegan Dalrymple lays it up and in: 2-0 Copenhagen.

The next basket comes 6 minutes later when Dalrymple scores, putting the Golden Knights up 4-0.

Lily Spooner puts Heuvelton on the scoreboard with the baseline trey, and it was Charli Carroll off the glass to put Copenhagen back up 4.

Rylin McAllister from beyond the arc, it was 7-6 Heuvelton after 1 quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, it was Charli Carroll with the rebound and putback for 2.

Rylin McAllister puts Heuvelton back on top with the trey.

Charli Carroll with the basket ties the game for Copenhagen.

Rylin McAllister with the hot hand for Heuvelton for 3 points.

And at the end of the 2nd quarter, the game was tied at 18.

Copenhagen pulls away late. Samantha Stokely for 2.

Raegan Dalrymple and Aubree Smykla would lead Copenhagen with 11 each as Copenhagen goes on to beat Heuvelton 45-34.

“It’s amazing because we haven’t gone this far, and it’s an accomplishment for our school because we have nothing for the basketball program so far, and we finally did it,” said Dalrymple.

”It feels amazing. I mean no one else in Copenhagen has been able to make it this far, so it’s really, really awesome,” said Smykla.

”Oh my gosh, I mean just amazing. These girls amaze me every day at practice, every game that we play. This is tremendous. We made school history here today. There’s never been a basketball team to go to the State Final 4. We’re just so ecstatic and happy right now and we got more to go and we’re so happy for it,” said Copenhagen Coach Natalie Scott.

For Heuvelton, the final score was not indicative of how close this contest was throughout.

”I was very proud of my girls. We really came in and battled hard. We didn’t match the intensity of Copenhagen. They really came out ready to play today. Coach Scott’s got them on fire. They looked great. I wish them all the luck. Like to do it over again if we could,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.

”I think that we were ready for this week and we just weren’t prepared for the intensity they came out with. And all of our hearts, we wanted it bad, but we just couldn’t do it,” said Heuvelton’s Rylin McAllister.

In the Boys’ State Regional Final from Liverpool, the Heuvelton Bulldogs battled Cincinnatus with a trip to the State Final 4 on the line.

Tristan Lovely drives the lane and gets the roll for the Bulldogs.

Then, it was Nate Mashaw driving baseline for 2 of 17 points on the day.

Off the steal, it’s Lovely with the basket and he’s fouled. He finished with 18 points on the night.

Lovely splits the defenders in the paint for the bucket.

It’s Mashaw with the drive and the kiss off glass.

Heuvelton advances to it’s first ever State Final 4 on the boys’ side, beating Cincinnatus 56-43.

On the ice, Clarkson was looking to close out Union in game 2 of their best of 3 ECAC Quarterfinal series at Cheel Arena.

In the 1st period, Clarkson goes on top when Lucas Kaeble dents the back of the net: 1-0 Golden Knights.

In the 2nd period, the game was tied at 2 when Tommy Pasanen unloads a rocket that finds the net: 3-2 Clarkson.

This game goes to overtime tied at 3, where Kaeble ends it. Clarkson beats Union 4-3 in overtime and advances to the ECAC Final 4 in Lake Placid.

It was also Casey Jones’ 200th career win.

In Hamden Connecticut, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence were looking to stay alive as they met top seed Quinnipiac in their ECAC Quarterfinal series.

The Saints go up in the 1st when Alexi Peltonen sticks home the loose puck: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

In the 3rd period, the game was tied at 1 when Jordan Steinmetz goes far corner, putting the Saints on top 2-1.

This game goes to double overtime where Desi Burgart ends it. Quinnipiac ends the Saints’ season 4-3.

In Federal Hockey League action from the fairgrounds ice arena, the Wolves hosted Port Huron.

Watertown takes the lead when Justin MacDonald splits the pipes: 1-0 Watertown.

Still in the 1st, the score was now 2-1 Wolves. Cole McKechney finds the mark, increasing the Watertown lead to 3-1.

Then it was Colin Chmelka with the one timer: 4-1 Wolves after 1.

The Wolves go on to win 7-1.

