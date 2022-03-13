Snow Ridge Winterfest brings last chances for winter fun Sunday

TOWN OF TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Skiing, snowboarding, and kayaking. It was all part of the Snow Ridge Ski Resort Winterfest weekend!

“We’re just here having fun, enjoying the weather before the snow melts,” said Tula Calender, a skier at Snow Ridge.

Tula Calender says she visits Snow ridge on a regular basis. But she found Sunday to be the perfect day to bring her granddaughter, Lorelai, for the first time.

“I love skiing so i’m just passing it on to my grandaughter,” said Calender.

This annual event brings fun activities for people to enjoy.

Snow Ridge General Manager Nick Mir says he’s hoping these events encourage people to keep coming out, even with spring a week away.

“In the spring time, you know, every weekend we like to have a different events to get people out and enjoy the snow,” said Mir.

And the staff at Snow Ridge likes to get creative with the events, some quirkier than others, like kid curling.

“You put a kid in a snow saucer, and throw them down towards the target and compete for points that way,” said Mir.

Most people stuck to traditional winter activities, like skiing. But others tried bringing summer fun to the slopes.

“Everybody has a good time with it. It really is fun. And parents do it with their kids. They race each other down the hill,” said Kayla Peterson, Snow Ridge Ski Resort instructor.

