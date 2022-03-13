State Police are asking for help in search of a missing Philadelphia teen

Brooke L. Jobson, 13, of Philadelphia, NY (New York State Police)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.

They say 13-year-old Brooke L. Jobson was last seen at her residence in Philadelphia, NY on March 11th.

Brooke is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

