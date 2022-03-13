Advertisement

State Police are asking for help in search of a missing Philadelphia teen

New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Brooke L. Jobson, 13, of Philadelphia, NY
Brooke L. Jobson, 13, of Philadelphia, NY(New York State Police)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.

They say 13-year-old Brooke L. Jobson was last seen at her residence in Philadelphia, NY on March 11th.

Brooke is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2018 photo of Tina Barksdale
Former Massena cryptocurrency miners accused of fraud
Hotis Motel
Hotis Motel landlord wants rent; tenants report water, trash, sewer problems
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Heat, water back on at Riverview Towers
Man accused of sexually abusing child
Winter Storm Warning
Winter storm warning issued, up to 9 inches of snow expected

Latest News

A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire
Carthage man arrested, allegedly steals gas from the pump
Saturday Sports: Copenhagen Girls’ Basketball advances to first-ever State Final 4
One year later, flags flown at half staff to honor fallen firefighter Peyton Morse