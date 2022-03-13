State Police are asking for help in search of a missing Philadelphia teen
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
They say 13-year-old Brooke L. Jobson was last seen at her residence in Philadelphia, NY on March 11th.
Brooke is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact 911 or State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.
