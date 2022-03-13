Advertisement

Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire

A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.

Crews were called to 442 South Hamilton Street in Watertown just before 7 PM Saturday night.

Fire officials say a burning tire was on a charcoal grill right by the garage. That caused some damage to the backside of a neighboring garage.

Watertown City Police confirm that 27-year-old Warren Vineyard was charged with 4th Degree Arson, a felony, and Reckless Endangerment of Property, a misdemeanor.

