Advertisement

Battling buffering: New York makes a broadband push

Broadband internet
Broadband internet(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration is pushing to bring service to those remaining high-speed have-nots with a $1.4 billion “ConnectALL” program that relies heavily on recently approved federal funds.

As working and learning from home become more common, the governor argues that affordable broadband has become a necessity.

New York will benefit from the massive infrastructure law signed in November by President Joe Biden, which includes roughly $65 billion for high-speed internet funding nationwide.

The measure includes money for broadband infrastructure in rural areas and a $30-a-month subscription subsidy for lower-income households.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carthage man arrested, allegedly steals gas from the pump
A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire
New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
Missing Philadelphia teen found in good health
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Heat, water back on at Riverview Towers
2018 photo of Tina Barksdale
Former Massena cryptocurrency miners accused of fraud

Latest News

This year was the most successful competition season ever for Indian River's robotics team.
Robotics team wired for success
Wake Up Weather
A taste of spring even before it starts
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
Robotics team wired for success