Community & Family Forum on addiction this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Community and Family Forum later this week to talk about the problem of opioid addiction.

Robert Bowen is behavioral health and substance abuse coordinator for the North Country Family Health Center. He says the forum is a collaboration between his organization, Samaritan Medical Center, and the Anchor Recovery Center.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The forum is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18 at Sturtz Theater on the Jefferson Community College campus.

It will focus on how addiction affects family and the community, what the community can do about it, what individuals can do, and what resources are available.

