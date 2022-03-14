Displaced Riverview Towers residents could be moved outside of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Last week’s fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg took out the elevators’ electronic panels. It could be months before things can start to get back on track there.

Meanwhile, the displaced residents may have to move outside Ogdensburg.

It’s been a scramble to find housing for Riverview Towers residents since last week’s fire. Wadhams Hall is only a temporary shelter where services halt Friday. Some have been found apartments at public housing in Canton.

“We are talking to people. We are explaining that we did the best we could at getting the people that needed to be in Ogdensburg. But we have to branch out because that’s where the availability is,” said Cheryl Douglass, Ogdensburg Housing Authority executive director.

Housing has been found for some right next door at Centennial Terrace. For others, it’s at Belmont Courts and Parkview Rise in Ogdensburg. Officials are talking with local hotels but stays would cut into their busy seasons.

“They’re not going to a hotel for a week. They’re going to be someplace for possibly three to four months,” said Douglass.

So far about 35 former Riverview Towers residents have been found apartments in Ogdensburg or Canton. But more still need housing. Douglass said they are on track to have everyone housed by the weekend.

Sometime this week, Gymo Engineering will deliver a report on Riverview Towers to city officials. That report should give the city a better idea of the timeline for how long it will take to get tenants back into the apartments.

The biggest issue in getting tenants back into Riverview Towers may be the elevators. Their electric circuits were water-damaged. Supply-chain issues mean it could be months before new parts are delivered.

