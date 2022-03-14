Advertisement

Dolly Parton opens up Dollywood for 37th season

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
By CNN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (CNN) – There was excitement in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee this weekend as Dollywood opened for a new season.

The park’s namesake was there to talk about it on Friday.

Dolly Parton was the guest of honor for the park’s season passholders, her first time back in three years. She gave a preview of what’s new at Dollywood in its 37th season.

Dollywood has a new summer festival and a new kids area at the Splash Country attraction.

Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.
Dollywood reopened for its 37th season in March.

A park official says major improvements also include more open space for better views of the train, and a more streamlined entry area for guests.

A new resort is planned by fall 2022.

Parton also highlighted a new album and book that she has just released called “Run, Rose, Run.”

