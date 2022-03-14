Family wants answers in death of Gouverneur man

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The mother and sister of Andrew Johnston are demanding answers from law enforcement.

Johnston was the 39-year-old who was found dead at his home 12 hours after a February bar fight in Gouverneur.

The investigation includes video footage from inside the bar.

The St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office has said everyone in the video has been identified, but no names have been released to the public.

Johnston’s mother, Linda Dahl, and his sister, Katie Dahl, are frustrated with law enforcement - asking why no arrests have been made and why nobody has been named publicly.

“Why is he getting to go on with his life and spend time with his family, and we don’t have Andrew,” said Katie.

“It’s very frustrating. I don’t have my son anymore. It’s just not right,” said Linda.

Police have previously said an autopsy was performed, but the manner of Johnston’s death was pending investigation.

7 News was unable to reach the DA and police for comment.

