CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gerald T. Wetterhahn, “Jerry” 69, of Clayton passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Jerry was born in Watertown June 27, 1952, son of Gerald J. and Norma McKeever Wetterhahn. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s School Class of 1970 which was the last graduating class from St. Mary’s. On December 31, 1976 he married Kathryn D. Shaw at the LaFargeville United Methodist Church.

He was a life-long farmer, working at Maple View Farms, also known as Norris Wetterhahn Estate and also for Robbins Family Grain/North Harbor Dairy, Sackets Harbor. Jerry was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. He was a long time lover of sports. He played hockey, basketball, and baseball, enjoyed St. Lawrence University hockey and family sporting events, and also coached his children in Clayton Minor Hockey for many years. “Mouse” played in the late 1970′s to early 1980′s for Shoreline Hockey and from 1983 to 1995 for the WWNY Channel 7 No-Stars Hockey Team. Time spent on the St. Lawrence River with his family and friends was very precious to him. There are many fond memories of hockey games on the farm pond, snowmobiling, four wheeler runs, Christmas dinners on the farm, and numerous Thanksgiving gatherings. Jerry had an open door policy until the day he passed, and loved his family fiercely.

Along with his wife, Kathryn, Jerry is survived by his two sons, Chad and his companion Colada Williams, VA and John and his companion Danielle Sanford, Dexter; two daughters, Andrea Morgan and husband Luke, Omar and Melissa Shaw, Watertown; ten grandchildren, Kayla, Joshua, Allyson, Abigail, Caitlin, Caden, Emily, Nathan, Isabelle, and Daulton; and one great grandson, Weston; sister Julie A. Dillenback, Watertown; two brothers, Joseph F. and wife Regina, Adams and Jon M. and wife Patricia, Clayton; former sister-in-law Denise A. Wetterhahn; godfather Jack Sullivan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church will be on Saturday, March 19, at 10 AM with Fr. Arthur J. LaBaff presiding. A celebration of Jerry’s life will start at 2 PM at Depauville Fire Dept. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Gerald’s name may be made to the Clayton Youth Commission, PO Box 191, Clayton, NY 13624.

