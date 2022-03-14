Kathy A. “Da” Ingerson, 75, of Cape Vincent

Kathy A. “Da” Ingerson, 75, long time resident of Cape Vincent, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home in Clayton surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Kathy A. “Da” Ingerson, 75, long time resident of Cape Vincent, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home in Clayton surrounded by her loving family.

Kathy was born on July 17, 1946, in Syracuse, NY. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Arlene Bishop Rienbeck. In 1963, Kathy graduated from Cape Vincent High School. On July 20, 1963 she married Lawrence D. “Larry” Ingerson at Cape Vincent United Methodist Church. The couple was married for 35 years and during that time they owned and operated L & K Gas Station in Cape Vincent. Together, Larry and Kathy enjoyed hours of bowling and dancing with their friends. Kathy retired from NYS Dept. of Transportation in 2009 after 18 years as a Highway Maintenance Worker. Kathy was a member of the Cape Vincent United Methodist Church. She was a past EMT for the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad.

Kathy’s most coveted interest was NASCAR racing, her favorite driver being Dale Earnhardt. She was a car and truck enthusiast and was often referred to as “Fast Katie.” A memory she often reflected on was winning the checkered flag in the Powder Puff races at Can-Am Speedway.

Of all of her interests, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, were her prized possessions. She loved spending time camping, kayaking, biking and being outdoors with her family.

Kathy is survived by her three children and their spouses, Sheri and Gary Hall, Cape Vincent, Laura and Dominick Mollica, Ponce Inlet, FL, Michael and Lisa Ingerson, Clayton, as well as 7 grandchildren and 5 great granddaughters; her brother and his wife, Thomas and Patricia Rienbeck, Cape Vincent; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private burial at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Vincent, followed by a celebration of life will take place in the Spring. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. and online condolences to Kathy’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, PO Box 835, Cape Vincent, NY 13618.

