HELENA, New York (WWNY) - Keith Jon Hogle, 70, of Helena and formerly of Pierrepont, died unexpected on Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Helena IRA where he had been a resident for several years.

Keith was born October 10, 1951 in Pierrepont, a son of the late Clarence and Martha (Whitcomb) Hogle. Keith attended Colton-Pierrepont Central School. Keith enjoyed helping on the family farm as a young man walking, hiking, cats and he loved playing the game “Sorry”. He also loved to go out to eat.

Keith is survived by two brothers, Harlow (Joyce) and Vernon Hogle of Pierrepont; a sister, Angela Benton of Rochester; a niece, Shelli (Lynn) Prepare-Weston; great-nephew, Tyler (Kristin) Weston, great-niece Geill (Joe) Shippee, great-great nieces Sophia and Victoria and great-great nephews, Benjamin and Corbin and other nieces and nephews.

In additions to his parents, Keith was predeceased by two brothers, Rudy and Rodney Hogle; two sisters, Linda Prespare and his twin sister, Kathy Wiley whom died March 4, 2022.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at which time a memorial service will be held.

Contributions in his memory may be made to UCP of the North Country; 4 Commerce Lane, Canton, New York 13617. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Keith Jon Hogle are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.