Laurence E. McKenna, 80, of Norwood

Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Laurence E. McKenna, 80, a resident of 43 Spring Street, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mr. McKenna passed away Monday at his home surrounded by his family.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Laurence E. McKenna.

