Learn how to create your own wildflower meadow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County will be holding a class on creating small-scale wildflower meadows.

CCE horticulture educator Sue Gwise appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the free class.

It will be held Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at the CCE office at 203 North Hamilton Street in Watertown.

Gwise said creating wildflower meadows on your property will support pollinators, increase diversity and allow you to mow less.

If you have questions, call Gwise at 315-788-8450, extension 243.

