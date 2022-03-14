Louise passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation in Massena. (Source: Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Louise E. (Fetterly) Planty Coughlin, 84, of Waddington will be held in the spring at the Beech Plains Cemetery in West Pierrepont. Louise passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation in Massena.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Louise E. Coughlin was born on May 16, 1937, in Madrid, NY. She was the daughter of the late Arnold A. and Dorothy I.(Riley) Fetterly. She was later adopted and raised by George and Olive Moulton. She attended Madrid schools. Her first and second husbands Herbert Planty Jr. and George Coughlin both would predecease her. Louise was self-employed as a Housekeeper for many local homes. She enjoyed word searches, puzzles, color by numbers, and knitting. Most of all she loved going to Bingo, one of her favorite pastimes. Louise loved animals, especially cats and dogs, having many beloved pets over the years.

She is survived by her children; Stephen M. Planty and his wife Heather of Lisbon and Susan M. Akins of Beckley, West Virginia. Her grandchildren; Christopher J. Planty, Joshua B. Stears, Kathryne L. Harper, BJ Grimshaw, Jessica Grimshaw, and Bobbie Jo Plumley also survive her as well as 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings; Barry Fetterly of Potsdam, Phyllis Colthrap of Fort Scott, Kansas, and Arlene Middlemiss of Morristown.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Herbert Planty Jr. and George Coughlin, and her brother Arnold Fetterly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Louise’s memory be made to Jules of Life / Ryan’s Wish Foundation c/o Dr. Robert Saidel P.O. Box 326 Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.