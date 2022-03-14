Marshall L. Chase, 81, of Potsdam

Mr. Marshall L. Chase, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 11, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Marshall L. Chase, age 81, of Potsdam, NY passed away on March 11, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Burial will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Hannawa Falls at a later date.

Marshall is survived by his sons Tony (Debra) Chase and Jeffrey (Jaqueline) Chase; daughter Lisa (Robert) Babcock; brothers Allen and Harold Chase; sister Helen Osgood; grandchildren Christopher, Jessica and Kimberly Chase, Travis, Cody and Brent Chase, Josh, Jordan and Jonathon Porter, Kayla Sutter and Zachary, Alyssa and Chloe Babcock and several great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Barbara Chase, brothers Rodney and Larry Chase and a sister Keitha Tebo.

Marshall L. Chase was born on November 18, 1940 in Potsdam, NY to the late Robert C. Chase and Beulah Wells. He attended Potsdam Central Schools. On December 16, 1961 he was married to Barbara Mae Ayers. Marshall was a truck driver for years until his retirement.



