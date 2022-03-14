Mary H. McBride, 100, of Glen Park

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Mary H. McBride 100, Glen Park, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday evening, March 11th, 2022.

There will be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held in the spring in Glenwood Cemetery at a day and time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ford; three sisters Margaret (Ross) Wilson, Helen (Robert) Spink and her twin sister Louise (Lee) Steele; two brothers John (June) Hanlon and Robert (Marilyn) Hanlon.

Mary was born in Watertown on November 4th, 1921, the daughter of John and Louise Burgess Hanlon. She graduated from Adams Center School in 1940. She married Edward Ford McBride April 13th, 1841 at Holy Family Church. While her husband and her brothers served in WW II, Mary and her sister Louise worked at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital and the Faichney Instrument Corporation. Following the war, Mary was employed at the Pine Camp Commissary (now Fort Drum), Blodgett Optical in the Paddock Arcade and Dr. William Hall’s office on Washington St., Watertown.

Mary was a shop-aholic. She enjoyed her summer flowers, collecting elephant figurines and raising and caring for her dogs. She was a longtime member of the Brownville American Legion Auxilary.

Donations may be made to the Credo Foundation, 595 W. Main St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

