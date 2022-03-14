Advertisement

No injuries reported after fire damages Fort Drum duplex

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Two Fort Drum families are safe after a fire damaged their duplex on the Army post Monday morning.

Fort Drum Fire and Emergency Services personnel were called to the Monument Ridge housing area shortly after 9 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the duplex.

Black River, Calcium, Evans Mills, Carthage, and Watertown fire departments provided mutual aid.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the second floor of the home has extensive fire damage, and the adjoining home had minor smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to officials, the families have been temporarily relocated to temporary housing and work is underway to find them permanent homes on post.

