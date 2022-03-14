Orchestra of Northern New York - Spring Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

NNY is pleased to present “Dreams of Spring” with the following program on April 2 and 3 in Potsdam and Watertown respectively. Our professional musicians look forward to performing the premiere of a new work, Waves, by Constantine Darie, a 9th Grade student at Potsdam High School.

HAYDN Symphony No. 88 in G Major, Hob. I/88 (1786) I. Adagio – Allegro II. Largo III. Menuetto: Allegretto IV. Finale: Allegro con spirito

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 17 in G Major, K.453 (1784) I. ALLEGRO Victoria Huffman, Piano Soloist Winner, 2022 ONNY – James and Katherine Andrews Young Artist Competition

DARIE Waves (2020/rev.2022) Premiere Performance

MASCAGNI “Ratcliff’s Dream” from Guglielmo Ratcliff (William Ratcliff) (1883 – 1894)

SMETANA “Vlatava” (“The Moldau”) from Má Vlast (My Country) (1874) The Two Sources of the Moldau: Allegro commodo non agitato Forest Hunt Peasant Wedding: L’istesso tempo, ma moderato Moonlight: Nymph’s Dance: L’istesso tempo – Tempo I St. John’s Rapids The Moldau in its Greatest Breadth: Pìu moto Vyšehrad Motive

Constantine Darie, composer of Waves

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022 - 7:30pm

Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall

SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music

13676 Potsdam , NY

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022 - 3:00pm

First Presbyterian Church

403 Washington St.

13601 Watertown , NY

Darie will perform in Dreams of Spring (ONNY)

