Paul J. Michaelson, DDS, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Paul J. Michaelson, DDS, formerly of Watertown passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home in Rochester. The couple moved to Rochester in October 2020.(Source: Funeral Home)

ROCHESTER, New York (WWNY) - Paul J. Michaelson, DDS, formerly of Watertown passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home in Rochester. The couple moved to Rochester in October 2020.

Paul was born in Palmer, AK August 14, 1951, son of the late Neil and Alice Jean Sweetman Michaelson. He graduated from McClintock High School, Tempe, AZ and attended Arizona State University. He graduated from University of Detroit School of Dentistry in 1974. On August 12, 1974 he married Katherine Burkhardt in Indianapolis, IN with Rev. Odilo Burkhardt officiating.

Paul was a Prosthodontist in Watertown for 44 years, retiring in 2018. He was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. He had been a member of Sun City Center (FL) Emergency Squad. Paul was a volunteer Dental Residency Instructor at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, a Dental Consultant for North Country Family Health Center, Watertown, a past president of both Jefferson-Lewis Dental Society and 5th District Dental Society, and a fellow of The American College of Prosthodontists. Paul enjoyed wood carving, bicycling, cross country skiing, and traveling.

Along with his wife, Katherine, he is survived by his three children, Andrew and wife Bridget, Colorado Springs, CO, Steven, Arlington, VA, and Emily Andrea and husband Todd, Rochester; three grandchildren; 7 siblings, Gary, Ray, and Julie, all of Palmer, AK, Lee, William, and Chris, all of Anchorage, AK, and Jeff, HI; 8 nieces, 7 nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Thursday, March 17, from 4 - 7 PM. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church at 10 AM on Friday, March 18. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to Paul’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to Adirondack Mountain Club, 814 Goggins Rd., Lake George, NY 12845 or Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Dr., Sun City Center, FL 33573.

