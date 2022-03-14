Robert E Hann, 55, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Services for Robert E Hann, 55 a resident of 15 Maple Street will be held privately at a later date for his family. Robert passed away early Thursday morning, March 10, 2022 at his home.

Born in Albany, New York on June 10th 1966 to the late Roscoe Hann and Helen Henion Hann he was an avid NY Yankees fan and enjoyed shopping, horseback riding, and pizza. Robert enjoyed the simple pleasures in life.

Robert was pre-deceased by his three brothers, Joseph, Michael, and Richard.

Robert is survived by his niece Tonya M. Golembieski (Greg) whom he loved dearly, his great nephews Joseph, Cody, Hunter, Jacob, Stanley and Greg and a great niece Savannah. He is also survived by his great-great nephews Caleb, Levi, and Lucas and a great niece Alyviah as well as his family from the SUNMOUNT community.

His family would like to send a special Thank you to Maureen who was his nurse for many years, and to Jenna who was also his nurse. And also a sincere Thank you to the couple who spent the last few weeks with Robert reading and visiting with him so he was not alone.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

