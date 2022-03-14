Advertisement

Senator Gillibrand announces $27M to keep Fort Drum water clean

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand with Major General Milford Beagle Jr., commander of the 10th...
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand with Major General Milford Beagle Jr., commander of the 10th Mountain Division(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Fort Drum Monday to announce $27 million for five new water wells.

Gillibrand says the money will help ensure the post has a self-sufficient water supply.

This will supplement the already existing water line from the city of Watertown.

The senator says the wells are needed since the base has to buy half its water supply and only five of the 18 existing wells on post are working.

“This is one of our nation’s most important military bases and it must be independently and safely be able to meet its water needs. This is an issue of sustainability and security. It’s truly the very least we can do to ensure that the members of our military families and service members have clean water to drink,” said Gillibrand (D. - NY).

The senator added the wells will be built a safe distance from industrial operations to ensure the water does not get contaminated.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carthage man arrested, allegedly steals gas from the pump
New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
Missing Philadelphia teen found in good health
A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire
Fire broke out at a two-story home in the town of Canton Monday morning.
Fire destroys Canton garage & heavily damages home
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Heat, water back on at Riverview Towers

Latest News

Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Displaced Riverview Towers residents could be moved outside of Ogdensburg
Andrew Johnston
Family wants answers in death of Gouverneur man
Two Fort Drum families are safe after a fire damaged their duplex on the Army post Monday...
No injuries reported after fire damages Fort Drum duplex
File photo of the Taste of the Town
Taste of the Town returning as in-person event