Senator Gillibrand announces $27M to keep Fort Drum water clean

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Fort Drum Monday to announce $27 million for five new water wells.

Gillibrand says the money will help ensure the post has a self-sufficient water supply.

This will supplement the already existing water line from the city of Watertown.

The senator says the wells are needed since the base has to buy half its water supply and only five of the 18 existing wells on post are working.

“This is one of our nation’s most important military bases and it must be independently and safely be able to meet its water needs. This is an issue of sustainability and security. It’s truly the very least we can do to ensure that the members of our military families and service members have clean water to drink,” said Gillibrand (D. - NY).

The senator added the wells will be built a safe distance from industrial operations to ensure the water does not get contaminated.

