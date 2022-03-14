State police investigator’s testimony starts 2nd week of Exford trial

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Testimony resumed Monday morning in Shawn Exford’s murder-arson trial in Lewis County Court.

State police Investigator Jacob Byron was the only witness to take the stand before noon.

He said he interviewed Exford twice in the weeks following the November 2019 fire that killed two people on South State Street in Lowville.

Exford is accused of setting that fire.

Byron testified that Exford maintained his innocence during both interviews.

Exford allegedly told investigators that he, Catherine Crego, Saratina Kilbourne and Brian Mushtare were all drinking the day of the fire. He said Crego, who was killed in the fire, had passed put on the couch.

Also killed in the fire was was Saratina Kilbourne. Mushtare was injured.

Byron testified that Exford told him that he left the home to get videos from his apartment. That’s when video surveillance shows the fire started.

Exford initially told investigators he didn’t hear, see, or smell fire when he left, but later admitted he may have forgotten from drinking.

He maintained, though, that he did not accidentally, intentionally, or drunkenly start the fire.

