Sunday Sports: General Brown Girls’ Basketball advances to State Final 4

BINGHAMTON, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Lady Lions were on the road on Sunday, traveling to Binghamton to face Norwich in the Girls’ State Class B Regional Final with a trip to the State Final 4 on the line.

Off the inbounds, it’s Emma Dupee going up strong inside for the bucket. She had 14 points on the night.

Then, it was Kori Nichols spotting up and drilling the 3 pointer. She led the Lady Lions with 19 points.

Off the steal, it was Ainsley Fuller with the lay-in. She added 11 points.

The Lady Lions were running and it was Emma Dupee with the finish.

General Brown beats Norwich 72-52 and advances to play Schalamont on Saturday at 2:15 PM at Hudson Valley Community College in the state semifinals.

Another Girls’ Frontier League Basketball Team will be headed to the State Final 4 for the first time in program history as well.

Saturday at Jefferson Community College, the Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights punched their ticket with a 45-34 win over Heuvelton in the Girls’ Class D Regional Final.

Raegan Dalrymple and Aubree Smykla had 11 each to pace the Lady Golden Knights.

Copenhagen will meet Hartford in the State Class D Semifinals on Friday night at 8 PM at Hudson Valley Community College.

”I mean, just amazing. These girls amaze me every day at practice, every game that we play. This is tremendous. We made school history here today. There’s never been a basketball team to go to the State Final 4. We’re just so ecstatic and happy right now and we got more to go,” said Copenhagen Coach Natalie Scott.

The only boys team left alive in the state championships is the Heuvelton Bulldogs.

Heuvelton advanced to it’s first ever State Final 4 on Saturday with a 56-43 win over Cincinnatus in the Boys’ Class D Regional final at Liverpool High School.

Tristan Lovely led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

Heuvelton will now meet South Kortright in the State Class D Semis Friday at 9:30 AM in Glens Falls with a trip to the state title game on the line.

”I think it’s huge for our community. There’s been a lot of adversity with COVID the last couple of years. It seems like we’ve all been kind of stuck inside and the masks. All that kind of stuff. I fell like now this have given our fans a chance to go out and see both teams. The girls have had great teams over the years, and you know, 3 state championships is hard for us to keep up with but we are doing our hardest work right now to try and make that right and change that,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.

There was some Sunday afternoon hockey from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds as the Wolves hosted Port Huron.

The Wolves grab the early lead when Tyler Dellina buries the biscuit to put Watertown on top 1-0.

Still in the first, the Wolves add to their lead. It’s Kyle Heitzner on the doorstep: 2-0 Watertown.

With 1 second left in the 1st, it was the Wolves on a power play as Justin MacDonald dents the back of the net: 3-0 Wolves after 1 period.

Watertown beats Port Huron 6-2.

The Clarkson Golden Knights now know who their opponent will be in the ECAC Semifinals on Friday night.

The Golden Knights beat Union 4-3 in overtime Saturday night to sweep their ECAC Quarterfinal series at Cheel Arena.

Clarkson will now meet Harvard in the semis. Harvard advanced by beating RPI 3-1 Sunday in the 3rd and deciding game of their quarterfinal series.

Clarkson and Harvard met twice this season with the Golden Knights winning both games: 6-2 at home and 4-3 on the road.

The Golden Knights and Harvard will play at 7:30 PM Friday night at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

