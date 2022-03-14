A taste of spring even before it starts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a nice day.

And it’s a taste of spring even before it officially starts on Sunday.

We could get a little leftover snow early today, then it will be just mostly cloudy with highs close to 40.

A mix of rain and snow starts up overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

A mix of rain and snow continues throughout the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 60.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-50s on Friday.

Saturday will be rainy with highs in the upper 40s.

Springs starts at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.