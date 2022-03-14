Advertisement

A taste of spring even before it starts

Beth Hall looks at the weather for the week as we approach the officials end of winter
By Beth Hall
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a nice day.

And it’s a taste of spring even before it officially starts on Sunday.

We could get a little leftover snow early today, then it will be just mostly cloudy with highs close to 40.

A mix of rain and snow starts up overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s.

A mix of rain and snow continues throughout the day Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs around 60.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-50s on Friday.

Saturday will be rainy with highs in the upper 40s.

Springs starts at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carthage man arrested, allegedly steals gas from the pump
A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire
New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
Missing Philadelphia teen found in good health
Ogdensurg's fire chief gave 7 News a look inside the apartment in Riverview Towers where...
Heat, water back on at Riverview Towers
2018 photo of Tina Barksdale
Former Massena cryptocurrency miners accused of fraud

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
7
Snow and cold this weekend
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Calm today, with winter storm warning later