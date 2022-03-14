Advertisement

Taste of the Town returning as in-person event

File photo of the Taste of the Town
File photo of the Taste of the Town(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Taste of the Town is back. The annual event returns in person after the COVID pandemic forced organizers to change the format.

It will be at Jefferson Community College on April 23.

Watertown Sunrise Rosary Club Foundation is hosting the event, which invites people to come out and taste a variety of food and drinks.

Local restaurants, wineries, and other food businesses will all bring samples for people to try out.

The co-chair of the event says they’re excited to have the event back with some added flavors.

“There’s been a lot of changes in the restaurant world. Unfortunately, some of the restaurants that we’ve known and loved are longer with us. There are going to be some great new restaurants. We really encouraged those new businesses to see this as an opportunity to introduce themselves to the community,” said Patrick Signor.

The foundation will be raising money for non-profit organizations through this event.

A non-profit of choice will be given a one-time grant of $5,000.

