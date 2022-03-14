Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on high-rise fire, high-speed chase & gas price tipping point

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than a dozen people were injured in last Tuesday’s fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg. Residents were evacuated and have been unable to return to their homes due to the damage:

Prayers for everyone affected. So many have lost everything. It’s so sad.

Amy Corrice

Glad so many are safe and that competent, well-trained personnel were able to respond from within the city and surrounding areas.

Gina Hurteau Shoen

Police arrested 51-year-old Raymond Caron III of Massena in connection with a high-speed chase in St. Lawrence County. He allegedly fired a gun, stole vehicles, forced drivers off the road, and crashed into a trooper vehicle:

We heard it all live on the scanner as it was happening. Definitely wild for these parts.

Sheri Miller

Good job to NYSP and other law enforcement out there that helped get this guy off the street with no one hurt.

Steve Saviski

A survey by AAA revealed that with the cost of gas at least $4 a gallon nationwide, 60% of people say they will change their driving and lifestyle habits. We asked local folks for their thoughts:

It’s going to make those who travel a ways to work to start quitting.

Granger Watson

Thinking about taking the local bus again or walking where and when I can.

Penny Gem Woodard

