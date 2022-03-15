Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Eliana Bonbrest

By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Eliana Bonbrest, a senior at Lowville Academy & Central School.

Eliana has a grade point average of 100 is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, track and field, and volleyball.

She was homeschooled for several years before enrolling at Lowville Academy.

Eliana plans to go to medical school.

Watch her interview above.

