Academic All-Star: Eliana Bonbrest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Eliana Bonbrest, a senior at Lowville Academy & Central School.

Eliana has a grade point average of 100 is involved in a number of activities, including soccer, track and field, and volleyball.

She was homeschooled for several years before enrolling at Lowville Academy.

Eliana plans to go to medical school.

