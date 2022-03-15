Arts All-Star: Reese Dow

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Art is kind of an emotional balance for Reese Dow.

“It allows me to step away from kind of what’s going on and just do something that I would like to do.”

The Massena artist is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Her dream job would be game development, “creating something like that for other people to enjoy.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

