Be careful of conditions during transition season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the time of year when we transition from ice fishing conditions to putting boats in the water.

Dave White from the New York Sea Grant says the transition season can be dangerous.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He says it’s important to be aware of conditions and prepare for them.

You can find tips at nyseagrant.org, parks.ny.gov, and dec.ny.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.