Career-Tech All-Star: David Duell

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - David Duell isn’t afraid of things breaking.

“Your whole job is based on things being broken and then you have the ability to fix them,” the aspiring mechanical engineer said.

The Beaver River student is studying engineering at the JCC Tech Center in Lowville. He’s also this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He’d prefer to stay in the north country. “Maybe travelling all over the north country and working would probably be my ideal thing.”

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

