Crews raze Overhead Door building

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The original Overhead Door building is no more.

Crews spent the last two days tearing down the building on Route 3 in the town of Pamelia.

It was damaged by the fire at Griff’s Propane Exchange next door in January.

In the meantime, the business has moved into a neighboring building off Route 3 on the corner of Water Street.

There are plans to put a new building on the original location.

“We’ve been there for 60 years. You know, that’s our spot. We bought the business, my grandfather built it up, my father beyond then, and then now it’s me and my aunt and we want to go back to the same spot,” said Andrew Garrett, general manager, Overhead Door.

Garrett says they already have a proposed site plan in with the town of Pamelia and he’s hoping to be in the new building before next winter.

We reached out to Griff’s for an update but did not hear back.

