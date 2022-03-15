Exford barred from home he allegedly burned down, video shows

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Due to a history of fighting, accused arsonist and murderer Shawn Exford was on a list of people the landlord didn’t allow in the Lowville home Exford is accused of burning down.

That was one of the things that was revealed to jurors as they watched video of Exford’s interrogation by police investigators in the days that followed the November 2019 fire on South State Street that killed two women.

Exford is on trial in Lewis County Court facing 13 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Despite being barred from the home, he said in the video that Catherine Crego -- one of the women killed in the fire -- welcomed everyone anyway.

Also killed in the fire was was Saratina Kilbourne.

Exford also talked about his personal life, including drug and alcohol abuse, his anxiety and depression, being in and out of jail, and abuse by his father and stepfather. He also talked about his son.

We’ll have updates as the trial continues.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.