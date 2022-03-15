Advertisement

Exford barred from home he allegedly burned down, video shows

Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the...
Jurors continued to watch video Tuesday from Shawn Exford's interrogation following the November 2019 fire that killed two people on South State Street in Lowville.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Due to a history of fighting, accused arsonist and murderer Shawn Exford was on a list of people the landlord didn’t allow in the Lowville home Exford is accused of burning down.

That was one of the things that was revealed to jurors as they watched video of Exford’s interrogation by police investigators in the days that followed the November 2019 fire on South State Street that killed two women.

Exford is on trial in Lewis County Court facing 13 charges, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, and several counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

Despite being barred from the home, he said in the video that Catherine Crego -- one of the women killed in the fire -- welcomed everyone anyway.

Also killed in the fire was was Saratina Kilbourne.

Exford also talked about his personal life, including drug and alcohol abuse, his anxiety and depression, being in and out of jail, and abuse by his father and stepfather. He also talked about his son.

We’ll have updates as the trial continues.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire broke out at a two-story home in the town of Canton Monday morning.
Fire destroys Canton garage & heavily damages home
Andrew Johnston
Family wants answers in death of Gouverneur man
New York State Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Philadelphia teen.
Missing Philadelphia teen found in good health
A Watertown man has been charged with 4th degree arson after accidentally starting a fire.
Watertown man charged after accidentally starting a fire
The fire at 7525 South State Street in Lowville took the lives of two women and injured a man.
State police investigator’s testimony starts 2nd week of Exford trial

Latest News

Fire
State brush-burning ban takes effect March 16
Healthy Kids Running Series
Kids can stay healthy with 5-week running series
United Way hosts town hall on connectivity, retention & balance
United Way hosts town hall on connectivity, retention & balance
Tips for the transition season
Be careful of conditions during transition season