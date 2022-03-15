Advertisement

Former governor Cuomo releases new ad, tries to rehab image

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Former governor Andrew Cuomo has released the second in what promises to be a series of advertisements aimed at restoring his tattered reputation.

Cuomo resigned in August of last year, after 11 women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment, and Attorney General Letitia James issued a scathing report backing up their claims.

Cuomo has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.

In the new ad, Cuomo speaks directly to voters: “I haven’t been perfect. I’ve made mistakes,” he says.

“But I also made a difference.”

Since he left office, five district attorneys across the state have declined to prosecute Cuomo on the sexual harassment claims. His first ad, which ran for several weeks, argued he was the victim of a politically motivated attack.

Cuomo has a reported $16 million in campaign funds, accumulated while he was governor.

“He’s got money to spend, and no other way to spend it. So why not spend it to try to rehab your image, rather than transfer it to another candidate,” said Alexander Cohen, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Clarkson University.

The open question: is Cuomo simply trying to repair the enormous damage done to his reputation, or is he seriously considering another run for office?

Cohen believes “the ‘what is going on’ will be determined by whatever polling data his people get when this is all finished.”

He sees two possibilities.

“One is that he’s hoping that he (Cuomo) can rehabilitate his image so he can either enter the private sector or serve as a sort of dealmaker within the party,” Cohen said.

“The other, he’s hoping he can rehabilitate his name sufficiently to be welcomed back into the Democratic Party. The latter seems incredibly unlikely.”

A Cuomo spokesman, asked by 7 News about why Cuomo is running the ads, responded “Some are attempting to rewrite history, and we are making sure New Yorkers remember what was accomplished together.”

A February Siena College poll showed only about a third of New Yorkers had a favorable opinion of the ex-governor, and most New Yorkers thought he did the right thing by resigning.

The poll was taken just as the first ad started to run, so the poll does not reflect the effect - if any - of the ad blitz on public sentiment.

Siena’s March poll, which does cover the period when the ads were running, will be out by the end of the month.

Siena pollster Steve Greenberg says Cuomo may see some improvement in his favorability rating.

“But I think when it comes to the overall, when you have 80 percent of New Yorkers saying ‘Governor, you made the right decision to resign,’ that’s a pretty strong statement. I think it’s gonna take a whole lot more than a few TV commercials to move that number significantly,” Greenberg said.

