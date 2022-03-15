James A. Berry, Sr., 67, of Norfolk

James A. Berry, Sr., 67, of State Highway 56, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, March 11, 2022 at Massena Hospital after a lengthy illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - James A. Berry, Sr., 67, of State Highway 56, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, March 11, 2022 at Massena Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Jim was born on April 18, 1954 in Potsdam, the son of the late Jeremiah and Catherine (Green) Berry. He attended St. Lawrence Central School and later achieved his GED. After several years of companion and friendship, he married Stephanie Trimm in 2012 in Massena.

Jim worked for a time with the Painter’s Local in Oswego and was a mechanic working for Bethel’s Garage for a couple years and for 13 years with Vehicles Unlimited. He had a great love for cars - working on them, driving them, and restoring them were just a few of his favorite pastimes. He enjoyed a good game of poker, pitching horseshoes, and cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.

Jim is his survived by his wife and best friend of 29 years, Stephanie; his children, Paul and Kimberly Berry of Norfolk, Timothy and Janelle Berry of Massena; Gina Berry of Massena; Catherine Berry (Kyle Smith) of Niagara Falls; Amanda Berry (Luke Mendies) of North Carolina; a stepdaughter, Ashley Laughton of Massena; two special grandsons, Andrew Berry (Stephanie Fox) of Mahopac, New York; and Carson Eldridge of Norfolk; and his other grandchildren, Brandon, Josh, Kaitlyn, Brian, Justin, Jenessa, Ciara, Kyra, Timothy, Ariella, Ryker, Jayden, Ryley, Briella, Kierra, Hazel, Mya, Calvin, Annabelle, Autumn, and Sebastian; and many great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister, Rose LaBrake of Canton; his brother, Irvin “Sonny” Berry of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, James Jr. on July 22, 2014; his brother, Jerry; and sisters, Lillian, Catherine, and Joyce.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Agarwal Renal Center in Ogdensburg.

Memories may be shared and condolences offered to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.