Joanne S. Petrie, 63, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joanne S. Petrie, 63, of 730 Hancock St., Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on March 14, 2022, where she was under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born on June 3, 1958, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Robert E. and Edna M. (Wheeler) Brow. Joanne received her GED in 1985 through the Watertown Urban Mission Program. She went on to become a CNA.

She married Robert Scougal Sr. in 1974, the marriage ended in divorce. She then married John C. Tyre in 1981, their marriage also ended in divorce. Her third marriage was to Buck R. Petrie and couple was married for 25 years. Buck and Joanne lived in Watertown for several years and together they were a great team!

She is survived by her beloved husband Buck R. Petrie, Watertown, NY; six children, Jolene Tyre, Robert Scougal Jr., Casandra (Richard) Clay, Rhonda (Paul) Lowe, Ronnie A. Tyre, all of Watertown, Clifford W. Scougal, Antwerp, NY; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; three sisters, Sandra Brow, Carthage, NY, Nancy Resigner, Watertown, NY, and Betty Taylor, Kentucky, one brother, Clifford R. Brow, Watertown, NY; a cousin Brenda O’Dett, Felts Mills, NY; Joanne had also faithfully raised two grandchildren Carissa Tyre and Jacob Devine.

She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings, Harold Brow, Phyllis Brow, Richard Brow, Jimmy Brow, Robert E. Brow, Dianne B. Brow, Virginia Hubbard, Cathy Grinkle and Thomas K. Brow; two husbands, John C. Tyre and Robert Scougal Sr., a daughter, Jessica Mellissa Tyre and a great grandson, Kirk Henry Robinson.

Joanne enjoyed playing Bingo, spending time with family and friends and she and Buck loved to take long rides.

A calling hour will be held on Monday, March 21st form 11 a.m. to Noon at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will immediately follow at Noon at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Brookside Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601

Online condolence may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

