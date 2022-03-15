Joseph Donald Lofink, 91, formerly of Carthage

Joseph Donald Lofink, 91 of Southport NC, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on March 9,2022 at his home in NC with his loving wife by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

SOUTHPORT, North Carolina (WWNY) - Joseph Donald Lofink, 91 of Southport NC, formerly of Carthage, NY, passed away on March 9,2022 at his home in NC with his loving wife by his side.

Joe was born in Watertown, NY, on September 19, 1930, the son of the late Adam and Hazel Baxter Lofink. Joe graduated from Augustinian Academy in Carthage and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fordham University.

Joe was a proud US Army Veteran and served during the Korean war. He made a career along with his bother Harold, continuing the legacy of their father, Adam at Lofink Ford & Mercury in Carthage before retiring in 1996.

Joe was very active in the Carthage Community and strived to do most business locally. Joe was a member of Rotary International and a former officer of the Carthage Elks Lodge # 1762.

His marriage to Elizabeth Demo ended in divorce, later marrying the former Joan Brown Scott.

Joe enjoyed many activities including sailing, woodworking and traveling (camping) with his wife Joan.

Along with his wife, Joan, he is survived by his son, David (Barb) Lofink, Carthage, NY, his daughters, Amy (William) Johnston, Watertown, NY, Eve Lofink, Baldwinsville, NY, Martha Jones, Dexter, NY, his step children, Lance (Brenda) Scott of Virgina and Colleen Planty, Syracuse, NY, his grandchildren, Kristin (Bryan) Leroux, Jessica (Kevin) Kelly, Ryan Jones, Allison Lofink, Dylan Lofink, Billy Joe (Kim) Johnston, Wyatt Lofink, Landen Scott, Erin Scott and Connor Planty, 6 great grandchildren, a sister, Jean Simone, NJ and several nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded by his parents, Adam and Hazel Lofink, his first wife, Elizabeth Demo, a brother Harold Lofink and a grandson Matthew Jones.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association CNY Chapter, PO Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218.

A memorial service is being planned at a later date and time to be published when finalized.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.